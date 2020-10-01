 Skip to main content
DID LEAGUE EXPECT SUCH SUCCESS FIGHTING VIRUS?
DID LEAGUE EXPECT SUCH SUCCESS FIGHTING VIRUS?

How NHL consolidated from 2 bubbles to 1 to finish playoffs

FILE - People are seen inside the bubble at the NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. When the NHL made plans to resume its season for the playoffs in two quarantined bubbles, it added the leap of consolidating to one for the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final. Two Eastern Conference teams and league staff made their way from Toronto to Edmonton with no hiccups, and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said it wasn’t as daunting as expected. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

 Jason Franson

QUESTION: When the NHL restarted the season, I had doubts it would be completed. Now, not only has the Stanley Cup been awarded, but the entire schedule was played without a single positive COVID case. I think a lot of credit has to go to the league for a solid plan, and to players, coaches, and staff for having the buy-in and discipline to make it work. I wonder if the league even anticipated this incredible level of success.

TOM T.: There were a lot of people, in this very chat, who said the league was wasting its time trying to finish the 2019-20 season and should just get started on the 20-21 season. For the record, I didn't agree with that, though I think I put the chances of them getting through the season at 50-50 or less. There were all sorts of issues, and one of which I remember was that while the players may be in the bubble, what about everyone else? The janitors, the maids, the cook, anyone else you may come in contact with over the course of the day or who might need to be in your room.

The league managed to do it, and all without any positive tests. They created a bubble that held and got the job done. It's not practical to do it next season -- this may have cost the league up to $75 million, with nowhere near that much in return -- but getting this season done was an amazing accomplishment. I also remember the fears about players going over the wall and trying to escape. This too didn't happen, and give the players credit for going along with it under very difficult circumstances.

Concerned about COVID-19?

