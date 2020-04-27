DID MLB GO SOFT ON THE SOX?

QUESTION: What do you think of the Red Sox punishment? Can you summarize what the MLB found on the extent of their cheating? Why was it so much less than the Astros' punishment?
GOOLD: It seems to me that the commissioner's office did not get the full scope of cooperation with this investigation, not close to what the investigators were able to get from Houston especially after granting players immunity from punishment. That's clear. What is also clear is that the punishment the Astros received was similar to what the NCAA would call a "lack of institutional control," and the commissioner even mentioned how there was a problem with the culture in Houston that seemed to foster this violation of rules.
It's possible that the commissioner's investigators did not view that same issue in Boston, that the commissioner did not want to ding the Red Sox with that same label, or that there just was not enough evidence to make sure a sweeping judgment. Possibly all three.
One begets the other at this point. The investigation seems to have been limited by the involvement and the info the investigators could get. That limited info either didn't indicate or didn't prove widespread, cultural, organization-wide failures. And thus the punishment wasn't as much as the Astros received. I'm OK with the consistency there, honestly.
Photo: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred (left) and former Red Sox executive Dave Dombrowski. (AP Photo)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.