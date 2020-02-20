DID ODOM ERR BY SHUNNING PINKEL?

QUESTION: I always found it strange that Barry Odom didn't embrace and/or reference the accomplishments made by Gary Pinkel and use him as a resource more. To the contrary, it appeared Odom couldn't wait to change much of what Pinkel had in place and put his stamp on the program. Did his ego get in the way of good judgement and was that a prevailing issue during his tenure at Mizzou? It appears Drinkwitz, at least initially, intends to reach out to Pinkel and glean what he can from his experiences.
MATTER: I keep in touch with Pinkel, but I can't say how much interaction he and Drinkwitz have had since their first encounter on the day he was hired. But Drinkwitz has mentioned Pinkel several times since then in terms of doing things similar to the way Gary did things, notably in recruiting.
As for Odom, his relationship with Pinkel was better than some might assume. Estranged is probably too strong a word. Tense? Strained? It’s not like they weren’t on speaking terms. Pinkel was among the first people Odom told when he got fired. They had some conversations last fall about the direction of the program. I think Odom could have reached out sooner and leaned on Gary for more advice, but initially, in 2016, Odom clearly wanted to separate the past from the future, mostly because of what happened off the field in 2015 with the protests. With the fan fallout in 2016, Odom wanted a clean break from the past. Some of that came from his bosses. In hindsight, it might have been an overreach.
Odom wanted this to be his program, not a sequel to the Pinkel years. At the same time, Pinkel didn't want to hover over his successor. He wanted to give Odom space to build his program his own way. Gary still went to the games, all at home and a handful on the road. But, I agree with your larger point. He was mostly an untapped resource. And that’s a shame.