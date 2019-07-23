QUESTION: Did the Cardinals send a thank-you note to Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after Monday's crazy win? There are almost no data analytics that support a bunt in the game today. Carlos Martinez was nothing short of dreadful in the 10th inning, and the Bucs handed him the all important first out via bunt.
ANSWER: Not sure I agree there. If Carlos blows that throw -- and who would have been surprised if he did at that point? -- then it's a smart move. Also worth pointing out that the bunter mentioned, Elias Diaz, was something like 3 for 27 in his last 10 or so games. And he's a weaker hitter against right-handed pitching. He puts the ball on the ground nearly half the time. Hurdle wanted to advance his guys and avoid a double play. Seems like there was some logic in there.