DID PLAYERS GAIN ANYTHING?
0 comments

DID PLAYERS GAIN ANYTHING?

  • 0
Subscribe: $20 for the rest of 2020
Cardinals first full-squad workout in Jupiter

Cardinals chairman Bill Dewitt Jr. talks with prospect Nolan Gorman (left) and pitcher Andrew Miller, who is a member of the players' association executive committee, at spring training. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: What exactly did MLB players gain by not accepting the owners' last proposal? They left stuff on the table, and can't possibly think they are going to win their grievance if they pursue one.

BENFRED: You answered your own question. Players won on their desire to uphold the March 26 agreement as they saw it, believing it secured full prorated pay per game, and they protected their collectively bargained right to pursue a grievance against the owners that will likely attempt to prove the owners negotiated in bad faith by trying to delay the length of the season.

If you don't think they can win that, you probably think it's a bad deal to protect that right.

I don't know if they can win it or not. We don't know everything they know about the negotiations.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports