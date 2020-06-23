DID PLAYERS GAIN ANYTHING?

QUESTION: What exactly did MLB players gain by not accepting the owners' last proposal? They left stuff on the table, and can't possibly think they are going to win their grievance if they pursue one.
BENFRED: You answered your own question. Players won on their desire to uphold the March 26 agreement as they saw it, believing it secured full prorated pay per game, and they protected their collectively bargained right to pursue a grievance against the owners that will likely attempt to prove the owners negotiated in bad faith by trying to delay the length of the season.
If you don't think they can win that, you probably think it's a bad deal to protect that right.
I don't know if they can win it or not. We don't know everything they know about the negotiations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.