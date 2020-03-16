DID SOSA DO ENOUGH?

QUESTION: Did infielder Edmundo Sosa do enough in Spring Training I to secure his place on the bench when play resumes?
GOOLD: He did not, no. Not in ink. He had a good camp, a strong camp, and he was there jockeying for a bench spot, but it was hard to see him overtake Edman or Miller, given the comfort Shildt was about to show in them at shortstop. Their ability to handle that position was going to be part of the decision, and it set Sosa up to be the starter at shortstop in Memphis and the de facto backup if the Cardinals needed a shortstop for a lengthy stretch of time.