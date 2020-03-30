DID THE PLAYERS TAKE A GAMBLE?
DID THE PLAYERS TAKE A GAMBLE?

St. Louis Cardinals V Milwaukee Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals Jack Flaherty (22 congratulates St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (46) on his three-run home run in the sixth inning in a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: If I understand this correctly, the players valued service time over getting paid this year if the season is cancelled? That’s millions of dollars for some players. What was the calculation by the players, that they will get to free agency quicker and make up the difference? What about players like Goldy, who are likely on their last contract? Sounds like a big gamble.

COMMISH: More players are younger, like Jack Flaherty, and not on big contracts yet and in his case, as is the case with many others, the quicker they can get to salary arbitration (three years' service), the better off they are. Goldschmidt still would have four more years, so he'll be all right.

Sports