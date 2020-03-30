DID THE PLAYERS TAKE A GAMBLE?

QUESTION: If I understand this correctly, the players valued service time over getting paid this year if the season is cancelled? That’s millions of dollars for some players. What was the calculation by the players, that they will get to free agency quicker and make up the difference? What about players like Goldy, who are likely on their last contract? Sounds like a big gamble.
COMMISH: More players are younger, like Jack Flaherty, and not on big contracts yet and in his case, as is the case with many others, the quicker they can get to salary arbitration (three years' service), the better off they are. Goldschmidt still would have four more years, so he'll be all right.
