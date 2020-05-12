DID THE SHUTDOWN ALTER THE FOWLER-CARP SITUATION?

QUESTION: Before the shutdown, there was lots of chatter about how much time the Cardinals would give players like Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler to perform before younger players took their innings and at-bats. The usual response was two months. Is that down to one month if the season goes to 82 games?
BENFRED: I know I never gave an exact amount of months when asked before, because it was impossible to predict. It depends on a lot of things. How the guy plays. How the guy who replaces him plays. How the team plays. Winning helps carry along big contracts that don't perform. Losing, not so much.
If the Cardinals stunk it up to start the season, and Fowler was struggling like he did all spring, I don't think it would have taken two months. It might not have taken two weeks. But, to your question, you are right that each game means more now. All of the "it's a long season" propaganda can be shelved.
And remember, the rosters are going to be expanded, so there's even more reason to make the change, because the change will be sitting right there in St. Louis.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.