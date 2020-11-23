DID WONG TURN DOWN A DEAL?

QUESTION: A tweet showed up on my timeline that Kolton Wong turned down a multi-year offer from the Cardinals. Do you know if this is true, and what the terms were?
GOOLD: Kolten Wong told me the Cardinals never came to him before the end of the season to discuss a multi-year deal or reworking his contract. He was hopeful they would, and he said he brought that up to Mozeliak in a phone conversation on the day the option was declined. When I last checked, the Cardinals had not presented any specific offer to Wong. It would be a multi-year deal if they got to that point, but the club has, thus far, been letting the market play out for their former infielder.
I would urge you to ask the person who tweeted it, because I don't know and won't guess their sourcing on it. But you have my sourcing and the best information my reporting can provide.
