QUESTION: Have the Cardinals changed their approach to the international market? Despite having a large cap this past year, they weren’t tied to the top names and don’t appear tied to the top names for next year, either.
GOOLD: Great question. There has been something of a shift for them now that they've emerged from the penalty box. It's been a long time since they had the big rush to spend on the opening of the market. They've spread it out over the length of the market. There are a few players still unsigned from this year's class.
The Cardinals have learned through the years that they're best when they acquire the mid-range player at greater numbers, increase their odds of acquiring a top talent, or developing one. It's something that they thought about after acquiring and seeing Taveras' advancement and retracing those steps for how they identified and signed him. And it has been something of a shift away from the De La Cruz blockbusters to targeting more players at the lower octave.
Photo: A pitching prospect warms up in front of Cardinals assistant GM Moises Rodriguez (background, right) and scouts at a baseball academy outside Monterrey, Mexico, where the Cardinals played two games last April. (Photo by Derrick Goold)