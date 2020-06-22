DIGGING DEJONG

QUESTION: I'll go first on Paul DeJong: I see 20 homers, maybe 75 RBIs and a .250-270 average on a consistent basis. Pretty good for a shortstop, right? Do the Cardinals see more? Does anyone see less?
GOOLD: I imagine you could get a whole bunch of answers to this question depending on whom you ask. The Cardinals dig their shortstop, and they see an offensive upside there. Shildt was ready to make him the cleanup hitter for this season -- and he could still be, of course. They see 30-homer upside, and if there's OBP ahead of him then RBIs galore as he works to improve what undermined his season in 2019 -- lack of RISP success.
It's good to bet that you've got a shortstop with those 20 homers, maybe in that 20-25 range but also a .800+ OPS. That is a solid shortstop, one of the most productive in the division, for sure, and it's production that plays at third base if he eventually moves there. No need to do so now.
