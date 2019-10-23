QUESTION: Did the Blues' championship run and the landing of an MLS and XFL team contribute to the lack of buzz around the Cardinals' postseason — reflected in postseason non-sellouts and lower-than-usual TV ratings?
BENFRED: It's hard for me to imagine the Cardinals taking much of a hit, if any, because of MLS and XFL teams that have not yet played a game.
The Blues, perhaps. And perhaps in more ways than one. I've heard from a few folks who felt the Blues did a better job of pulling fans into their run. They certainly did a good job of promoting, incorporating and including.
But they were also doing something truly historic. Winning a team's first-ever championship is going to be hard to compare to anything else.
I think whatever the disconnect between the Cardinals and fans exists boils down to a few things.
1. Fans like offense. This offense was hard to watch.
2. Fans were frustrated that the team didn't show urgency at the trade deadline.
3. Some of this team's highest-paid players underperformed. That creates a bit of distaste.