DISCONNECT BETWEEN FANS AND FRONT OFFICE

COMMENT: In trying to put Cardinals fans discontent in perspective, we're like shareholders of a company that is profitable (winning consistently) but could be much more if assets were managed better. The frustration lies in seeing them not moving on from bad assessments or trying to prop up mistakes to make them appear better. They keep trotting out Fowler and Bader but trade Pham, Mercado and now Arozarena, who are all going to bat higher in the order, get on base and play better defense.
GORDO: There has been some questionable asset management for sure. It will be interesting to see how the outfield sorts out if baseball resumes. I suspect the situation will remain fluid because I just can't see Bader, O'Neill and Fowler proving steady production right out of the gate. Munoz could have factored into this equation had he stuck around. As it is, it may be up to Carlson, Thomas and Edman to fill the void.
And if Randy Arozarena becomes The Next Mookie Betts as some fans seem to fear, we might get a fan complaint or two in these chats once the season resumes.