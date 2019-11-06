QUESTION: The Cardinals, as constructed, will not win a World Series. Does the front office think fans will be content with just making the playoffs?
BENFRED: The Cardinals are content with making the playoffs. Do they want to keep winning once they get in? Sure. But they also take pride in being in the mix every year, as they do with their consecutive streak of winning seasons. And they still think if you get in, you can go all the way. In many ways, the Cardinals' run to the NLCS supports that. So does the Nats' run from wild-card team to World Series champion, I imagine.
The Cardinals feel good about their 2019. They feel they ran into a team of destiny in the Nats. They acknowledge their offense needs to improve, but there will be no massive changes to the roster this offseason unless a significant curveball arrives.
As for their view of the fans, the Cardinals are appreciative of the support they receive and seem a bit miffed when asked if they sense a disconnect between the team and its supporters. I'd argue that the percentage of frustrated/agitated/unenthusiastic fans is bigger than the team acknowledges/realizes but probably not as big as the Internet makes it seem.
Empty seats during a postseason series said a lot more than angry tweets, but we saw both in 2019.
Photo: Empty seats in a section of the left-field upper deck at Busch Stadium for Game 2 of the NLCS. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com