DISCONNECT BETWEEN FANS AND THE CARDINALS

QUESTION: Have to admit I'm not very excited for the 2020 season. The offense will continue to struggle, the defense will still be good, but the back end of the rotation will regress. I understand it's easier to express concerns of the team via social media and chats like these, but do you get a sense that other fans feel the same lack of interest?
GOOLD: I don't know what to think, honestly. It shouldn't be a surprise that in a time of super-divisive politics, we also have super-divisive views just on anything. It has been difficult to compute some of the anger thrown at the Cardinals coming off a season when they did win the division, did reach the NLCS, and then went into an offensive vanishing act that left the lingering acrid smell of failure on their season, or something.
We know that Twitter veers to the negative, to the sensational, the anonymous. So does that speak for the fan base as a whole -- or just an angry cul-de-sac in the larger neighborhood? Does my inbox reflect the Cardinals Nation as a whole, or only those motivated to write because they're angry about something or critical of something. If you're content with something, rarely you are you motivated to write something. Anger motivates. On social media, getting attention motivates. Being a contrarian can be a goal. Social media has a high decibel level for sure, but is it representative?
And what to make of the growing anger and discontent with the Cardinals that does seem to be filling corners of Cardinals nation when other teams, scouts on other teams, and baseball experts around the game actually see them as the leader to repeat as division champs?
There is a huge disconnect. The largest I've seen. And it's possible some of that is my fault. Perhaps I could a better job of explaining things. I have spent a lot of time this offseason thinking about that -- about how to better articulate things to fans so that some of the messy, untrue, fictional storylines that persist are squashed before they can spread.
I've never seen anything like this, and I don't know what to make of it, honestly.
Follow-up: We attended Game 2 of the NLCS and were astonished by the empty seats. Has anyone on the inside expressed surprise?
GOOLD: Yep. It's a concern for ownership. They have said so when asked about it. When asked if they think a malaise or dissatisfaction has contributed, they are less specific with their answers. They cannot hang all the empty seats on weird times for games and the like. They are aware that it could speak to a larger apathy that impacts tickets sales, for sure.