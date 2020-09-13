 Skip to main content
DISCONNECT BETWEEN NFL FANS AND PLAYERS?
Rams open SoFi Stadium in style with 20-17 win over Cowboys

Members of the Los Angeles Rams stand and kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

QUESTION: It seems there is a major disconnect between NFL fans and the players over the Black Lives Matter movement. Will the NFL suffer long term because of this?

GORDO: The NFL will be just fine. If some fans decide to quit following sports because athletes have become politically active, so be it. Life will go on. We have issues far greater than NFL TV ratings to grapple with in this country right now.

Follow-up: How do you feel about players making tens of millions of dollars and owning multiple houses and cars, complaining about how badly they’ve been treated and discriminated against.? Seems like a huge disconnect to me. 

GORDO: These athletes pay a massive amount of taxes, so they certainly have the right to speak out like any other American. They may have more of a right given their financial contribution. And just because some of them have earned a lot of money, that doesn't wash away the systemic racism they see every day.

Photo: Los Angeles Rams players before Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys. (AP Photo)

