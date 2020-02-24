DISCONNECT REMAINS BETWEEN FANS AND FRONT OFFICE

COMMENT: Researching recent Cardinals teams that reached the World Series, those teams had 10 hitters with 300 or more plate appearances. Of those 10, at least four had an OPS above .800. Where does this team find four players that can deliver a greater than .800 OPS? This is one of the reasons fans are frustrated. They don’t see that type of production on this team and they aren’t happy with the front office's wait-and-see approach.
GOOLD: And that frustration is valid. The Cardinals don't have givens, don't have certainty in those spots, all they have is arguments and hope. The Cardinals see Goldschmidt (above, in batting cage) and Carpenter as being at that level, and hope they receive that production from the mix of options they have in the outfield, and from DeJong.
Fans want the guarantee. The Cardinals want return on their investments and time for their young players.
It's very easy to see this disconnect there. Consider Lane Thomas. Fans see him and what he does in Class AAA, but that's in Class AAA. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are optimistic about what that tells him he could do in the majors, but just hasn't yet.
To a follow-up comment about the Cardinals' suspect offense and that the team will be fielding "the same team as last year," Goold replied:
Their argument would be that it's not the same team as last year because Carlos Martinez will be a starter, not Wacha. Kim could be a starter or a reliever, adding depth. And that DeJong, Carpenter, and others will have surges closer to career norms or career growth.
I think you could make the argument on all three of these points:
• The Cardinals will be worse offensively. (Young players struggle, vets plateau.)
• The Cardinals could be the same. (Ozuna replaced, no one else excels.)
• The Cardinals could be better. (Carpenter renaissance, young players break out.)
There's evidence to support all of those claims. And I think that you have a case where the fans are in the first camp, media veers toward that middle camp (shocker!) where the data is the most and the confidence interval the widest — and the Cardinals are on the optimistic tail, that third camp, where all rainbows end in a pot of gold.