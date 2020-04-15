DITCH THE 'COUNTRY ROADS' SEGMENT?

QUESTION: BenFred wants to 86 the "Country Roads" segment of the game-night entertainment routine. What say you? Overall, who's playing better music: the Blues at Enterprise or the Cards at Busch?
TOM T.: The playing of that song is one of the stranger things to hear at a game, but it did start organically, so I'll give them credit for that. But it doesn't seem like the kind of thing to rev fans up.
I suppose the Blues music is better, but I've got to confess, when I'm doing Cardinals during hockey's offseason, we usually have the press box windows shut (to keep the air conditioning in) so I have only a vague idea what's going on musically outdoors.
