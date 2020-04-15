DITCH THE 'COUNTRY ROADS' SEGMENT?
0 comments

DITCH THE 'COUNTRY ROADS' SEGMENT?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Blues Stanley Cup Final Game 2 watch party

Fans sing "Take Me Home, Country Roads" during the watch party for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final last May at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: BenFred wants to 86 the "Country Roads" segment of the game-night entertainment routine. What say you? Overall, who's playing better music: the Blues at Enterprise or the Cards at Busch?

TOM T.: The playing of that song is one of the stranger things to hear at a game, but it did start organically, so I'll give them credit for that. But it doesn't seem like the kind of thing to rev fans up.

I suppose the Blues music is better, but I've got to confess, when I'm doing Cardinals during hockey's offseason, we usually have the press box windows shut (to keep the air conditioning in) so I have only a vague idea what's going on musically outdoors.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports