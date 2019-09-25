COMMENT: You can make an argument that the Blues have six Top 4 defensemen. Rather than try to shoehorn one of them on the off wing, they could roll all 6 fairly evenly. Petro-Gunnarson; Parayko-Bouwmeester; and Dunn-Faulk, with Bortuzzo as the 7. That's as good a D-corps as you can expect in the salary cap era.
JT: It will be interesting to see how the ice time is divvied up. But I think it's inevitable one of the righthanders goes to the off-side at some point during games. Armstrong called it the most balanced D-corps he's had since he's been with the Blues. In Parayko, Pietrangelo, Dunn and Faulk, you have four D-men capable of scoring 10-plus goals. In fact, all four did last season.