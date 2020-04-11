DIZZY DEAN, Starting Pitcher, 1934

It would be another 22 years before the first Cy Young Award was presented, leaving Dean with just a runaway NL MVP for a remarkable 1934 season. And a World Series ring. Dean, 24 at the time, had a 2.66 ERA and led the majors with 30 wins. That's still the franchise record. He would go 58-19 in 1934-35, and in the championship summer throw seven shutouts, author 24 complete games, and save seven games. In the World Series, he n’ brother Paul Dean split the starts, and Dizzy went 2-1 with a shutout and a 1.73 ERA. If not for Gibson’s excellence, Dean would be the benchmark for great seasons by a Cardinals pitcher. Gibson dazzled at such a decibel level that he drowns out future broadcaster Dean. Yet Gibson’s World Series seasons don’t crack the top five or six of his regular-season performances. If not for a broken leg that interrupted 1967, Gibson would be the starter here, especially with his World Series brilliance.
To reflect that, I’ve included an All-October pick at each position and the lineup adheres to the same rules – positional integrity and no overlaps.
All-October: Bob Gibson, 1967 — Went 3-0 in Series with three complete games.
