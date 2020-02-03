DO ANY OF THE NON-ROSTER INVITES HAVE A LEGIT SHOT?

QUESTION: Barring injuries, do any of the non-roster invitees have a legitimate chance to force their way on to the 26-man roster come opening day?
GOOLD: Oh, sure. There are a few. Carlson (above) is the one that most people know. When you scan through the list of pitchers coming -- and that's the place to look for this question, for the surprises-- then you could see Kodi Whitley pulling off a Maness/Bowman-like bid for the bullpen and that role. If Griffin Roberts puts his stuff together, he's widely viewed as a quick-mover. If not opening day, then some point in 2020 he could be up and be a contributor for the bullpen.