DO ANY OF THE NON-ROSTER INVITES HAVE A LEGIT SHOT?
0 comments

DO ANY OF THE NON-ROSTER INVITES HAVE A LEGIT SHOT?

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
2019 Cardinals spring training

Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson practices ground ball drill during Cardinals spring training on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

QUESTION: Barring injuries, do any of the non-roster invitees have a legitimate chance to force their way on to the 26-man roster come opening day?

GOOLD: Oh, sure. There are a few. Carlson (above) is the one that most people know. When you scan through the list of pitchers coming -- and that's the place to look for this question, for the surprises-- then you could see Kodi Whitley pulling off a Maness/Bowman-like bid for the bullpen and that role. If Griffin Roberts puts his stuff together, he's widely viewed as a quick-mover. If not opening day, then some point in 2020 he could be up and be a contributor for the bullpen.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports