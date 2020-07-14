DO ATHLETES KNOW ALL THEY NEED TO KNOW?

QUESTION: Do you think that athletes are fully informed about the latest research in terms of the effects COVID can have on the body? I have read that this virus can do damage to the heart, lungs, organs and brain. None of that has really been widely reported, and not much of that was really out there when plans to return to play were being negotiated.
BENFRED: What I've been reminded of often since COVID became a story that clashed with spring training is, athletes are people. No duh, right. What I mean is there is no common description that fits an athlete when it comes to this topic. Some are diligently following the latest news about the virus. Some are oblivious. Most are in between. Some think it's a hoax.
Pretty much everything we know about the virus can be described as pretty new. That's because the virus is pretty new. Long-term effects are hard to gauge when the virus is not long-term yet.
One example I've read about includes potential heart damage. Cardiologists are concerned about how this virus puts a heavier strain on hearts than most viruses. There is data from hospitalized patients that supports that. But there is a lack of data about non-hospitalized patients.
One thing that also seems to be misrepresented is the assumption that professional athletes are going to immediately bounce back after recovering from the virus. That might be the case if that athlete is totally asymptomatic. But if symptoms are experienced, doctors seem to be advising a slow and cautious return to action for athletes, after some extensive rest. I would not expect a player who tests positivesand has symptoms to play this year, for example. Asymptomatic players are probably a different story.
In short, yes, it's hard for players to stay on top of it all, even the ones who want to be on top of it all. It's hard for anyone. If the decision is to not move forward until there are complete, full answers to all coronavirus questions, no one would be doing anything at all.
Bottom line is, the players negotiated the terms of their comeback. The opt -out rules are fair. If they don't want to risk it, they should choose to opt out.
