DO BLUES NEED AN ENFORCER?

QUESTION: The incident with Petro and Reaves makes me wonder about the role of fighting in the NHL? Do we need an enforcer? Does Brouwer keep his roster spot and dress more often because he can fill the modern enforcer role, and we need him on the bench if something like this happens again?
GORDO: There is no place for an enforcer in the NHL today. If a guy like Reaves steps over the line, then you target his more skilled teammates for heavy hits. You make a player who steps over the line a liability to his own team.
Having a lesser player in the lineup just to chase around after another fourth-liner doesn't win you games.