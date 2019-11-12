QUESTION: Why is the front office higher on Tyler O’Neil than it is on Adolis Garcia? They seem to be similar players: high strikeout rates with a lot of power. But if anything, Garcia has proven he can stay healthy for long periods of time.
BENFRED: I think Adolis Garcia is still on that list of outfielders the Cardinals want to sort through in 2020, though I'm not quite sure where. He has seemed to have lost ground. He didn't do much in his brief sample size in the majors in 2018. He slashed .118/.118/.176 in 17 at-bats. He tripped over third base at a horrible time (above, in the final week of the 2018 season) and that was really bad, but does that mean he's never going to get another look? Considering the competition, maybe? I'm not sure. He seems to have slipped off the radar, falling behind O'Neill, Carlson, Thomas and Arozarena. Spring training could offer a chance to shake up that list.
Garcia's power (.505 slugging percentage at Class AAA) is intriguing, but it's been accompanied with a .260 average and a .299 on-base percentage at that level. We're talking 1,000-plus at-bats. He's 26.
O'Neill, still just 24, has a .554 SLG at Class AAA, with better average (.267) and much better on-base percentage (.339).
We're using "better" in the relative sense here. Both are power, high-strikeout guys, but O'Neill's mix of it has been more appealing so far.