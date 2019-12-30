DO CARDS HAVE A BLIND SPOT WITH OLDER PLAYERS?

QUESTION: Why do the Cardinals seem to have a bit of a blind spot when it comes to investing in players who are beyond their prime in terms of age?
BENFRED: I think there are a few things going on here.
One is the common-sense realization that, if every team stays away from "older" players, there is value in getting the most out of those players. See how smart the Nationals looked for signing Howie Kendrick, for example. There are "older" players who are playing great baseball. Adam Wainwright's one-year deal looked smart for the Cardinals last season.
Next, the Cardinals take themselves out of most if not all high-priced free-agent bidding wars for elite players at elite ages because those are the most expensive deals with the longest commitments. The result means their big deals, relatively speaking, come from a more affordable yet riskier pool of candidates, like Fowler. This is what has the Cardinals in a bind. It's not that they don't spend. It's that they have spent in ways they likely regret now.
The third reason is perhaps the most important to mention here. The Cardinals can't often be accused of working with their hearts instead of their heads, but they do it when it comes to certain players. The Matt Carpenter extension is an example. A Yadier Molina extension this spring would be another example. Certain players -- Molina, Wainwright, Carpenter -- are treated differently because of their performance in the uniform over their careers, because of the organization's desire to keep them in that uniform. This is not all that surprising. It happens in pretty much every business. It is happening less and less across baseball, though.