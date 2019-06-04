QUESTION: Do the Cardinals have any player in their system who has the potential to develop into the type of player that Yelich is now? I know it's unfair to heap such expectations on a player, but do we have that in Dylan Carlson potentially?
GOOLD: We'll have to tackle this from a few different ways. Do you mean be an everyday corner outfielder who can hit toward the top of the order? Yes. Sure. That's Dylan Carlson. Jhon Torres also has his fans for this role.
Do you mean a NL MVP? A guy who goes and leads the NL in home runs? Please forgive me if I stop short of predicting that the Cardinals have somebody like that. Impossible to know. Unfair to say. Carlson doesn't have a swing like Yelich's, though he has the athleticism of it and the ability to play multiple positions. Gorman has the flat-out-bonkers power that goes with a middle-order masher, but is he some surefire MVP-caliber player? No clue. Wouldn't have said that about Mike Trout at the same age or Albert Pujols at the same level, so it's just unwise to make that leap. Malcom Nunez is a name to know and an advanced hitting prospect at a young age. But he's far away from such massive pronouncements, too.
Or, do you mean Yelich in the sense that he is an elite bat and an above-average player at his position and as close to an all-around talent as he can be? Not necessarily as productive or MVP-like as Yelich, but as well-rounded, er, well-lopsided as Yelich is for his position? Is that the player you mean?
Then, yes. The Cardinals have a player like that. He's an elite bat for his position. He is an above-average fielder. And he's got elements of an all-around game that probably grades out a tick below Yelich in several categories (power, baserunning, etc.). That young player is already in the majors:
Paul DeJong.