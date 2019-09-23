QUESTION: Does this team have enough offense to make a run in the playoffs?
COMMISH: That certainly is the question that should be asked. I have my doubts, unless Ozuna and DeJong are going to be more consistent, and unless Wong can play, which I'm sure he will try to do.
Follow-up: Goldy came through in the clutch Sunday, but like Ozuna, it seems he has struggled all year with runners in scoring position and he has struck out more than ever.
COMMISH: You are correct. Neither Goldy, who has struck out too much, nor Ozuna has been dynamite with men in scoring position and, in fact, their averages in such spots mirror their overall season averages (.258 and .242, respectively). In the next round, they will have to be better, notably Ozuna, despite his lofting that homer into the gale the other day. He is in an awful slump.