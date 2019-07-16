QUESTION: It's been great to watch Waino thrive at Busch. And here's to hoping Flaherty and Mikolas' last starts are signs of things to come. But the Cardinals still need a top-of-the-rotation pitcher, for this season and the near future. Does Mo make a "full measure" move for a starter at the deadline?
BENFRED: The last full turn of the rotation has been quite strong, but I agree with you. Adding a top-shelf starter is still the move that could put the Cardinals over the top. I understand the call for a bat, but where? Is there an available bat out there that is better than what Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O'Neill and Jose Martinez could offer? Is there a bat that justifies not playing the best defensive second baseman in baseball? Is there a bat that replaces Matt Carpenter at third; and would the Cardinals really make that kind of move with a legacy player they extended?
Doubtful. So, if you are going to use hope and time for the lineup, use action for the pitching. Go get a starter who makes the entire rotation better, who strengthens the bullpen by default. That's the move, in my opinion, and the upward tick of the current rotation does not change it.
As for will it happen? Wait and see. I've been in believe-it-when-you-see-it mode on Cardinals moves for some time now. They made a splash trade with Goldschmidt. Is there another?