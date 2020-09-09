DO CARDS STUDY A PLAYER'S BEHAVIOR?

QUESTION: In an earlier chat, a comment was made that Adam Wainwright has a more receptive audience for his instruction now than he did on teams earlier in the decade. That made me wonder: Do the Cardinals look at behavioral skills in addition to athleticism/baseball skills when considering whether to draft, trade for or sign a player? In football, they do a lot of pre-draft testing of players to evaluate more than pure athleticism.
COMMISH: I think baseball is spending more time looking at skills other than athleticism, but baseball doesn't have the format of a big "Combine," such as football does where players go through all kinds of tests over a week's time.
On the other hand, football never has to worry about how a high school player will react when he spends his first summer away from home in Johnson City or State College or Peoria.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.