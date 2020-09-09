 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DO CARDS STUDY A PLAYER'S BEHAVIOR?
0 comments

DO CARDS STUDY A PLAYER'S BEHAVIOR?

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright to starter Jack Flaherty after Flaherty was pulled from a game against the Brewers last September. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: In an earlier chat, a comment was made that Adam Wainwright has a more receptive audience for his instruction now than he did on teams earlier in the decade. That made me wonder: Do the Cardinals look at behavioral skills in addition to athleticism/baseball skills when considering whether to draft, trade for or sign a player? In football, they do a lot of pre-draft testing of players to evaluate more than pure athleticism.

COMMISH: I think baseball is spending more time looking at skills other than athleticism, but baseball doesn't have the format of a big "Combine," such as football does where players go through all kinds of tests over a week's time.

On the other hand, football never has to worry about how a high school player will react when he spends his first summer away from home in Johnson City or State College or Peoria.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports