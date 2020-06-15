DO-OVER FOR DEWITT?

QUESTION: Your thoughts on DeWitt's comments saying that owning a baseball team is not profitable? Not surprisingly, it raised eyebrows across the nation.
COMMISH: Probably better left unsaid. Perhaps Bill was referring to the fact that there are some franchises that are not that profitable -- not this one, of course. If he is going to say something like that, he almost has to preface it by outlining the reasons why owning a baseball team isn't as profitable as people would think.
If he were granted a do-over, he probably wouldn't have brought up that issue. Certainly not now with unemployment having exploded.
