DO-OVER FOR SLU?

QUESTION: Just how big is this Dayton game for Travis Ford’s Billikens?
BENFRED: Friday night has a real chance to be the most-packed game at Chaifetz in recent memory, and it should be. The Seton Hall game earlier this season felt like it had a chance to be the kind of game -- with a win -- that energizes an entire city. Problem was, the Billikens no-showed it.
But now they've clawed back. They're 14-3. They're back on the cusp. A win against Dayton, now ranked 13th, would be a huge boost for NCAA tournament chances. Seton Hall was also ranked 12th. Do-over.
I don't know if SLU will win but I do think it will be much more competitive. I hope the 6 p.m. start doesn't affect the crowd. Get there early. SLU plays three games against Dayton (two) and VCU (one). Two (one against Dayton and one against VCU) are at home. Win those and the Billikens would be in good shape for the NCAA Tournament — if they don’t blow a tire somewhere else.