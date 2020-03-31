DO OWNERS ALREADY KNOW THAT BASEBALL WON'T RETURN?
QUESTION: What jumped out to you about the agreement between MLB owners and players for the coronavirus waiting period?

BENFRED: One thing jumped out: The owners are concerned enough about the chance there could be no 2020 season that they agreed to drop their beef on the year of service time no matter what, and front the players a good chunk of change on one condition -- the players can’t sue them for $4 billion in salaries if there is no season.

Makes you wonder what the owners know about the chance of no season, doesn't it?

It did for me.

