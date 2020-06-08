DO OWNERS AND PLAYERS AGREE ON ANYTHING?

COMMENT: Seems like the two sides can't agree on anything. Time is running out.
GOOLD: They agree on a lot. They agree that they would both like to make money in 2020. They agree that the schedule has to be reduced. They agree that the divisions need to be rewritten, the playoffs expanded, doubleheaders scheduled, and the DH present for every game. They agree on widespread testing, on testing for families, on playing at home ballparks as much as possible, and on the need to assure the ongoing health of the players with substantive changes, not symbolic ones.
They agree on a lot of things -- just not yet the core issue of how much the owners will make, how much the owners can spend, and how much the players should be paid. That's where they're at, and another swapping of ideas, proposals, and rhetoric has already started this morning. Happy Monday.
I disagree that time is running out. A 48-game schedule can pack into the time remaining. So can an 82-game or 76-game schedule. Any of those formats can start in mid-July and this is only June 8. Players are ramping up their workouts right now, as they should, as they and their agents wanted a heads up to do. There's time. And maybe that's the problem. Things happen when there's a deadline. Owners can impose one.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.