DO OWNERS AND PLAYERS NOT CARE ABOUT THE FANS?
DO OWNERS AND PLAYERS NOT CARE ABOUT THE FANS?

Fans line up for tickets to see Pujols

Fans wait on June 21, 2019 to buy "First Pitch Tickets" for the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Angels game. It marked the first game that former Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols would play in Busch Stadium since he left for the Angels after the 2011 season. (Post-Dispatch photo by Cristina M. Fletes)

QUESTION: Do the owners and players not care about the risk of alienating fans during this process? There are limits, along with other avenues to spend entertainment dollars.

BENFRED:  The best way to make your voice heard as a fan is to speak through your wallet. Support the teams and leagues you feel deserve support, and don't support the ones that don't. If baseball wants to make this all about the money, and that's exactly what it's doing, it should not be surprised if fans react the same way.

Owners should not be surprised that players are refusing to budge off the prorated salary agreement they believed they agreed to on March 26, either. Players have been told for years by teams that their frustrations with the current collective bargaining agreement are something players just have to live with because they signed the deal. Well, owners signed the March 26 deal, and it appears the language in it about restructuring salaries for games without fans was not as clear as the owners would have liked. Whoops.

