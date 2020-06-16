DO OWNERS AND PLAYERS NOT CARE ABOUT THE FANS?

QUESTION: Do the owners and players not care about the risk of alienating fans during this process? There are limits, along with other avenues to spend entertainment dollars.
BENFRED: The best way to make your voice heard as a fan is to speak through your wallet. Support the teams and leagues you feel deserve support, and don't support the ones that don't. If baseball wants to make this all about the money, and that's exactly what it's doing, it should not be surprised if fans react the same way.
Owners should not be surprised that players are refusing to budge off the prorated salary agreement they believed they agreed to on March 26, either. Players have been told for years by teams that their frustrations with the current collective bargaining agreement are something players just have to live with because they signed the deal. Well, owners signed the March 26 deal, and it appears the language in it about restructuring salaries for games without fans was not as clear as the owners would have liked. Whoops.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.