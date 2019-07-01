QUESTION: Hopeful Cards can still turn this around in the next few weeks and be buyers at the deadline. However, if they continue to slide and the front office looks to move pieces, did Ozuna just lose all his trade value? Does Carp have any trade value? His no-trade doesn't kick in until 2020.
COMMISH: Ozuna would still have value but I hope they consider re-signing him. I don't see a ready replacement.
I would think Carp would have little trade value, based on age (33) and contract. The only team he could really help right now is the Cardinals.