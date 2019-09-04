QUESTION: To go along with your recent cool article about Shildt and manager-of-the-year consideration, how many games might he win for the Cards given the longer bench -- especially for the outfield? Seems the last hurrah for the September call-ups was made for this year's team.
GOOLD: Agreed. This roster is built to flex its depth in this month, and count me among the people who believe the Cardinals won four out of five in that strange, grueling weekend marathon because of the kind of roster they have. That was made for them to excel.
Now, a short series with days off is different. But wedge a playoff series into 51 hours and the Cardinals have the team and depth to pull that off.