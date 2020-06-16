DO SOME OWNERS NOT WANT TO PLAY?

QUESTION: It has been reported that a small group of owners may not want a season because it could cost them more money. Could this really be what derails plans for a 2020 season?
BENFRED: I've read reports that there are owners who don't want a season in order to save money.
I've also read that Sports Illustrated requested interviews with all 30 owners and received a thanks-but-no-thanks from all 30.
So, figuring out where the owners stand individually is hard, and it's hard by design. It's one of the reasons the owners tend to do better in these types of public debates than the players. The group of owners is smaller, and they tend to be more like-minded. The group of players is larger, more diverse, and of varying backgrounds and levels of financial security. But public perception seems to have shifted toward the players' side now, especially after Manfred's disastrous ESPN appearance and the players' continued request for a start date.
If there is this so-called subset of owners that is trying to force the whole group into leveraging its way into a canceled season, the owners who actually care about baseball and see it as more than simply a business need to overtake the ship. Manfred should be the one to do that, but it's clear that he does not see his job as acting in the best interest of baseball, but in the best interest of the owners.
The owners who care about the game need to come forward now and lead.
