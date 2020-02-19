DO WALMAN AND REINKE HAVE TRADE VALUE?
0 comments

DO WALMAN AND REINKE HAVE TRADE VALUE?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Blues Capitals Hockey

Blues prospect Jake Walman takes on Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin in a preseason game last September. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Do players like defensive prospects Jake Walman and Mitch Reinke have any trade value? Wondering if they could have been accepted by Montreal instead of a 2nd round pick?

TOM T.: Walman, maybe, but Reinke's stock seems to be down at the moment. Montreal has a heck of a lot of draft picks for next season. Looks like it's at 12 right now. Whether Bergevin sees this as allowing him to make moves come draft day, I don't know, but if any team can, it will be the Canadiens.

Walman could end up figuring in the Blues' plans going forward if Pietrangelo doesn't re-sign. They'll have two spots to fill on the roster.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports