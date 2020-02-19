DO WALMAN AND REINKE HAVE TRADE VALUE?

QUESTION: Do players like defensive prospects Jake Walman and Mitch Reinke have any trade value? Wondering if they could have been accepted by Montreal instead of a 2nd round pick?
TOM T.: Walman, maybe, but Reinke's stock seems to be down at the moment. Montreal has a heck of a lot of draft picks for next season. Looks like it's at 12 right now. Whether Bergevin sees this as allowing him to make moves come draft day, I don't know, but if any team can, it will be the Canadiens.
Walman could end up figuring in the Blues' plans going forward if Pietrangelo doesn't re-sign. They'll have two spots to fill on the roster.