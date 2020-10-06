 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DO WE HAVE TO LIVE WITH CARPENTER AND FOWLER?
0 comments

DO WE HAVE TO LIVE WITH CARPENTER AND FOWLER?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
St. Louis Cardinals workout in San Diego

St. Louis Cardinals Matt Carpenter (13) jokes around with teammate St. Louis Cardinals Dexter Fowler (25) during the team workout Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, prior to the Wild Card Series at Petco Park in San Diego. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: (Dexter) Fowler and (Matt) Carpenter striking out looking in the ninth perfectly encapsulates the problem with the Cards. And they have to live with them for another year.

COMMISH: They weren't the only ones who struck out against that nine-sided monster that was the Padres' staff on Friday. But Carpenter and Fowler's contracts are too big for anyone to take on unless the Cardinals would kick in a lot of money or agree to take on a similar salary problem from another club. Carp and Fowler are going to be here in some capacity, in all likelihood. People might say, "Release them." But you still have to pay them. This isn't like football. And both might be able to help in some role, perhaps not as regular players, though.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports