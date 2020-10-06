DO WE HAVE TO LIVE WITH CARPENTER AND FOWLER?

QUESTION: (Dexter) Fowler and (Matt) Carpenter striking out looking in the ninth perfectly encapsulates the problem with the Cards. And they have to live with them for another year.
COMMISH: They weren't the only ones who struck out against that nine-sided monster that was the Padres' staff on Friday. But Carpenter and Fowler's contracts are too big for anyone to take on unless the Cardinals would kick in a lot of money or agree to take on a similar salary problem from another club. Carp and Fowler are going to be here in some capacity, in all likelihood. People might say, "Release them." But you still have to pay them. This isn't like football. And both might be able to help in some role, perhaps not as regular players, though.
