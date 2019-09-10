Q: What are your thoughts on Kroenke trying to get the Supreme Court to weigh in on the relocation case? Could this reach a point where the NFL offers St. Louis an expansion team as a way to settle the matter?
BenFred: This should not be a surprise. Kroenke and the NFL share the same playbook. Delay. Delay. Delay. And if the legal opponent does not back down, find a way to settle and sweep under the rug. Avoid court. Avoid dirt getting out from beneath the rug. The idea of an expansion franchise is interesting. I'm one person and won't pretend to speak for everyone, but I do wonder if St. Louis would feel like welcoming the NFL back. Would be interested to hear thoughts on that. By continuing to pursue a trial, there is a chance to get something back from the rigged process that led to the relocation and also become an example that kept the NFL from abusing its powers down the line. I think that could be as rewarding as having a team, now that we have seen how this league operates behind the curtain. The NFL made it quite clear how it felt about St. Louis. I don't think St. Louis should want another team. Another thing: I think the NFL is walking down a long path toward becoming less relevant.
Maybe it doesn't happen in my lifetime, but consider the forces at play.
The NFL is a tree that is drying up at the roots and losing branches at the top.
Youth leagues can point to lack of participation due to concussion concerns.
Top young stars at the pro level are walking away earlier than before, citing the need to preserve their physical and mental health.
The tree is big and strong, but it does seem to have more challenges by the day.
It's OK to say no.