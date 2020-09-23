DOES 8 YEARS / $8 MILLION PER YEAR GET IT DONE?

QUESTION: Do you think Alex Pietrangelo will be a Blue next year? If so, what terms do you think he should expect? If not, what do you see him getting in free agency?
TOM T.: I used to be very unsure on Pietrangelo's return. I have routinely said 50-50 since I had absolutely no idea. I'm now actually leaning toward he'll be back.
There's apparently some heavy lifting still to be done, but the exchange over the weekend, well, not really an exchange since the Blues didn't say anything, makes it clear that Pietrangelo really wants to stay. That's the only reason to come out and say what he said, to try to get the Blues to increase their offer so he'll stay.
Where is that middle ground, that comfortably uncomfortable point that Doug Armstrong talks about? I don't know. 8 years, $8 million is probably the starting point. Pietrangelo wants more, and probably wants much of it in signing bonuses that are guaranteed. Figuring out a structure that works will be the other challenge once the annual average value is set.
I don't know that a $9 million deal is possible in this day and age if he hits the open market. So the question will be how much more do you have to pay Pietrangelo before it's worth his while to leave? It's not a hometown discount as much as it's a convenience fee.
Follow-up: What do you pick up from Petro conversationally? Does he sound frustrated? Or is it totally a business-like approach? Any emotions at all, on either side?
TOM T.: Pietrangelo is as business-like as they come. He stressed consistency in his message. If you want reading between the lines, I'd say this: He would like to get a deal done with the Blues. He also wants what he thinks he deserves, and if the Blues can't make that happen, he will look for that elsewhere.
We're talking about a man who dabbles in real estate. He knows how these things work.
