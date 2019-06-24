QUESTION: How concerned are the Cards with Reyes' latest setback? I think it's time the FO starts planning on a future without Reyes. Anything he can offer at this point is just an added bonus.
GOOLD: Concerned. That is how they've approached the remainder of this season, candidly. What they get from Reyes in 2019 is a bonus that they are no longer banking on. What they expect from him in 2020 will be based entirely on what they see from him in the coming months. They don't have to make those decisions today, so they won't.