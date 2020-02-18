DOES ARENADO STAY OR GO?

QUESTION: It seems Nolan Arenado is willing to give the Rockies another chance to build a winner. Is that how you read it? What do you think happens next?
BENFRED: That's one interpretation of his spring training comments. Another interpretation would be he wants out. The most telling moment yet might have been Colorado GM Jeff Bridich's totally awkward and standoffish no-comment when offered a chance to smooth things over a bit.
Arenado's comments, to me, sounded a lot like the ones Giancarlo Stanton made before he pushed his way to a trade. They share an agent, you know.