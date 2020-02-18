DOES ARENADO STAY OR GO?
Nolan Arenado ready to get to work with Rockies — for now

FILE In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo, Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado celebrates as he circles the bases after hitting a walkoff, two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Archie Bradley in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Denver. Arenado is at odds with the team's front office as the Rockies head to spring training for the season ahead. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

 David Zalubowski

QUESTION: It seems Nolan Arenado is willing to give the Rockies another chance to build a winner. Is that how you read it? What do you think happens next?

BENFRED: That's one interpretation of his spring training comments. Another interpretation would be he wants out. The most telling moment yet might have been Colorado GM Jeff Bridich's totally awkward and standoffish no-comment when offered a chance to smooth things over a bit. 

Arenado's comments, to me, sounded a lot like the ones Giancarlo Stanton made before he pushed his way to a trade. They share an agent, you know.

