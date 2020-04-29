DOES ARMY REGRET THE FAULK EXTENSION?

QUESTION: Do you get the impression that Army is regretting the extension given to Faulk? Just seems like a lot of money to a 2nd (if Petro leaves) or 3rd pairing right defenseman.
TOM T.: I'm sure he's frustrated by it, but GMs also tend to be big-picture guys and Armstrong has no doubt watched Faulk's game for a lot longer and a lot more closely than any of us. The results certainly haven't lived up to what Faulk is getting paid, but I think it's a bit soon to say Faulk is a total mistake. Players have bad seasons. (Well, most players have bad seasons.) If you dump guys the first time they have one, that might not be the best way to handle your roster.
One thing the Blues haven't been able to do with Faulk is define a role for him, and that's a problem. If the Blues can find a situation where they can say, this is where you'll be and what you'll do, and it's not on the third pairing, that will be good.
