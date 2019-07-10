QUESTION: How much input does Craig Berube have on team signings? Example: Maroon. If Berube says to Doug Armstrong, "Hey I want to retain this guy," does it get done? Do they work jointly on these things, or is it pretty much 90 percent Army?
TOM T.: Berube has input, but that's it. Armstrong makes the call, and he's the guy who has to weigh all the factors, like salary cap space or young players they think can do a similar job for less, or analytics that say Maroon's game is apt to drop off. (I don't know that the analytics say that, but that's just an example.)
Even if Berube were to say, I really want this guy, Armstrong would take that under advisement but that would be about it.