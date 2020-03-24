DOES CUONZO HAVE JOB SECURITY?

QUESTION: Do you see Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin being retained if the team has another .500 season?
BENFRED: I don't see Mizzou AD Jim Sterk handing Cuonzo Martin $6 million to walk away after the upcoming season, and that's the buyout he would be owed if that decision was made at that time. Sterk hired Martin. He has lots of reasons, not just the buyout, to want to see this through.
Kim Anderson got three years as the Tigers became one of the least competitive Power 5 teams in the nation. Martin just finished his third season, and has one NCAA Tournament appearance in the bag, along with 23 more wins than KA had during his three-year span. No, Martin was not hired to simply be better than KA. But when you're digging Mizzou hoops out of the hole it was in, it's going to take some time. There are going to be steps forward and steps back.
Martin got a long-term commitment. I don't see that disappearing after year four.
