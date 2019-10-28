QUESTION: The fancy defensive metrics say Paul DeJong is a top defensive shortstop, but does the eye test? He seems more of a Johnny Peralta type, catching what he's supposed to catch but doesn't make the special play. Would he be better at 3rd base, where he could concentrate more on his offense?
COMMISH: I disagree. I see DeJong making all the plays a good shortstop makes and some other ones, too.
What I don't see is his ability to have a better plan at bat. He can't hit .230 and expect to help this team.