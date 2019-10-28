Team up with us for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong makes a play in the eighth inning during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: The fancy defensive metrics say Paul DeJong is a top defensive shortstop, but does the eye test? He seems more of a Johnny Peralta type, catching what he's supposed to catch but doesn't make the special play. Would he be better at 3rd base, where he could concentrate more on his offense?

COMMISH: I disagree. I see DeJong making all the plays a good shortstop makes and some other ones, too.

What I don't see is his ability to have a better plan at bat. He can't hit .230 and expect to help this team.