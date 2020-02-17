DOES DEWITT HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF THE TEAM?
0 comments

DOES DEWITT HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF THE TEAM?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Cardinals first full-squad workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill Dewitt Jr. talks with St. Louis Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman after watching him hit during live batting practice during spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. To the right is St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller (21). Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Bill DeWitt Jr. (shown above with Nolan Gorman and Andrew Miller) is the managing partner and chairman of the St. Louis Cardinals, but does he actually own the majority (51 percent) of the team?

GOOLD: He does not, he told me this past season. DeWitt and affiliates of his family or businesses have the largest share of the Cardinals, but I'm told that's not more than 50 percent of the team.

He has controlling interest in the team, and when I've asked if he'd like to have the majority ownership, he hasn't said that is a goal. His influence is obvious without it.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports