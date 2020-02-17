DOES DEWITT HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF THE TEAM?

QUESTION: Bill DeWitt Jr. (shown above with Nolan Gorman and Andrew Miller) is the managing partner and chairman of the St. Louis Cardinals, but does he actually own the majority (51 percent) of the team?
GOOLD: He does not, he told me this past season. DeWitt and affiliates of his family or businesses have the largest share of the Cardinals, but I'm told that's not more than 50 percent of the team.
He has controlling interest in the team, and when I've asked if he'd like to have the majority ownership, he hasn't said that is a goal. His influence is obvious without it.