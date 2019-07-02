QUESTION: It's not easy running the Cardinals, considering every person in town thinks they would do a better job of it. But can we now say for certain that chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. cares about making money, not winning baseball? The Cardinals don't spend like a top-tier team, and when they do, it's on a 31-year-old first baseman who has the worst first half of his career.
BENFRED: You have swept the leg of your own argument a bit, I'm afraid. If the Cardinals only cared about the money, they would not have signed that first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt, to the biggest contract in club history. And while the Cardinals payroll does lack the Stanton, Harper, Machado-type contracts, it stacks up fairly well with the rest of the league's, especially when you throw in the tankers.
A better argument, I think, is if the Cardinals should be spending their money more wisely, and if they should be spending more money because doing so might have a better chance of guaranteeing production that won't surprise in a bad way. Also, would they be better off finding out how close they could get to the luxury tax -- and what the benefits of that would be -- instead of claiming they can't survive that close to the sun?
Saying all DeWitt cares about is money waters down your argument. By a lot.