DOES DEWITT TALK ABOUT THE 'MISSES'?

QUESTION: Does Bill DeWitt ever address the times he's avoided a costly mistake when players went elsewhere (Pujols, Heyward, Stanton, etc.)? He's been lucky. The ridiculous extension for Carpenter and the bad deals for Dexter Fowler and others are chump change compared to the deals he almost won. Do you feel those good luck "losses" impact how he does business with the Cardinals?
GOOLD: Sure. He talks about the misses a lot, and has with the media and with me in interviews. The Carpenter contract -- well, the team has adopted a "we'll see how 2020 goes before we judge that one" approach. The Fowler contract? The Cardinals still run their evaluations on that one through the lens of the time. They had just seen Washington fork over a bunch of prospects to get Eaton, and the Cardinals -- at that time -- didn't have the depth of prospects they do now and realized they'd better spend the money to get the leadoff hitter/outfielder of their wants and went the extra year to get Fowler, coming off his World Series performance with the Cubs.
I think all of these events inform the next one, absolutely. We see that a lot. Past moves -- made or missed -- inform the Cardinals and how they make the next one, or they reveal to us how the Cardinals think about the moves. They feel like they have avoided some commitments they were eager to make -- Heyward, Price, Stanton, and Pujols -- and we can see how their caution when it comes to similar moves now reflect the lessons learned from moves attempted and not made.